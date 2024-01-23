close_game
NIFT 2024 city intimation slip released at exams.nta.ac.in, link here

NIFT 2024 city intimation slip released at exams.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024 12:50 PM IST

NTA releases city intimation slip for NIFT 2024 examination.

National testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their city intimation slip using their applictaion number and date of birth.

According to the notification, the NIFT 2024 examination will be conducted on February 5.

NIFT 2024 city intimation slip

NIFT 2024 city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “NIFT 2024 City Intimation Window Open (Click Here)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Download the NIFT 2024 city intimation slip

Take print for the future reference.

For further clarification related to NIFT-2024, the candidates can email at (nift@nta.ac.in) or call the help desk at +91-11-40759000 or +91-11-69227700.

Exam and College Guide
