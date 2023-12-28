NIFT 2024 registration process ends on January 3, apply link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam registration on the official website, nift.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applictaion till January 8 with late fees. NIFT 2024 entrance exam registration deadline extended till Jan 8

The candidates can edit their applications from January 10 to January 12, 2024. The admit card will be released in the third week of January 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes will be held on February 5, 2024.

The application fee for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) is ₹3000. The application cost is ₹1500 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories. The application cost for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants to both the B.Des. and B.F.Tech. programmes is ₹4500.

Age limit: For UG programmes the maximum age should be less than 24 years as of 1st August of the year of admission. For PG programmes there is no age limit.

Direct link to apply

NIFT 2024 application begins: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Take print for future reference.