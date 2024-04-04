National Testing Agency, NTA has released NIFT 2024 Stage 2 exam dates for B.Des and B.F.Tech courses. Candidates who will appear for NIFT Bachelor’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) stage 2 examination can check the schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NIFT 2024 Stage 2 exam dates out for B.Des and B.F.Tech courses, check schedule here

The examination schedule for B.Des (regular), B.Des (artisan) and B.Des (NLEA) courses has been released. The examination for B.Des (Regular) will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for studio test. B.Des (Artisan) studio test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and personal interview from 2 pm onwards.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B.Des (NLEA) studio test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and personal interview will be conducted from 2 pm onwards. B.F. Tech (NLEA) technical ability test will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and personal interview will be conducted from 2 pm onwards.

NIFT 2024 Stage 2 exam dates: How to download notice

To download the schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on NIFT 2024 Stage 2 exam dates notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the above exam will be displayed on the NTA website. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at nift@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.