The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT admit card for online personal interviews for the M.DES, M.F.M., & M.F.TECH Programmes only. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at niftadmissions.in. NIFT admissions 2023: Personal Interview admit cards out for PG Programmes

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The NIFT 2023 entrance test was held on February 5, 2023, for the NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME, NLEA (UG), B.Des, and B.F Tech programmes. Nift 2023 result was released on March 14.

NIFT admissions 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at http://niftadmissions.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE PIn(M.DES, M.F.M., & M.F.TECH PROGRAMMES ONLY)”

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.