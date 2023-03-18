Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT admissions 2023: Personal Interview admit cards out for PG Programmes

NIFT admissions 2023: Personal Interview admit cards out for PG Programmes

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 05:46 PM IST

NIFT 2-23 admit cards released for online personal interviews for the M.DES, M.F.M., & M.F.TECH Programmes only.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT admit card for online personal interviews for the M.DES, M.F.M., & M.F.TECH Programmes only. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at niftadmissions.in.

NIFT admissions 2023: Personal Interview admit cards out for PG Programmes
NIFT admissions 2023: Personal Interview admit cards out for PG Programmes

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The NIFT 2023 entrance test was held on February 5, 2023, for the NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME, NLEA (UG), B.Des, and B.F Tech programmes. Nift 2023 result was released on March 14.

NIFT admissions 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at http://niftadmissions.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE PIn(M.DES, M.F.M., & M.F.TECH PROGRAMMES ONLY)”

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift result
nift result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out