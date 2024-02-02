NIFT Admit card 2024 released at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency has released the NIFT 2024 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the National Institute of Fashion Technology entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card for the NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Steps to download NIFT Admit Card 2024

NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 will be held at different centres throughout the country on 5th February 2024.

NIFT admit card 2024 direct link

NIFT Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official site at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/

Click on the NIFT Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Click on the application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are also advised to check the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in regularly for further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at nift@nta.ac.in.