NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Answer key objection window closes today

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2024 will be closed today, February 19. Candidates who want to send their feedback to the provisional answer key of NIFT can do it by logging in to the website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. NIFT 2024 answer key objection window closes today(Shutterstock)

To do this, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 for each question. The window closes at 11 pm today.

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 19 February 2024 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No Challenge will be accepted after 19 February 2024 (11:00 PM),” NTA said in a recent notification.

If the challenge made by a candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised. Based on the revised or final answer key, the result of the entrance examination will be prepared, NTA said.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” it added.

For further clarification related to NIFT 2024, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.

NIFT 2024, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NIFT institutes across the country, was conducted on February 5, in multiple shifts.