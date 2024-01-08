close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT registration 2024: Today is last date to apply with late fee

NIFT registration 2024: Today is last date to apply with late fee

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 02:40 PM IST

NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 late fee registration window to close today

The NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 late fee registration window will close today at nift.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the NIFT 2024 entrance examination through the official website at www.nift.ac.in.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam to be held on February 5
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination for Admissions-2024 in Bachelor’s and Master’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph.D will be conducted on February 5, 2024.

In addition to the normal application fees, candidates must pay a late charge of 5,000 for the exam. The application cost for the NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 is 3,000. Students in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a registration fee of 1,500.

Direct link to apply for NIFT 2024

NIFT 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nift.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2024 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee.

Submit the application form.

Take print for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at nift@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
