Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will release NMMC Hall Ticket 2025 likely soon. Candidates who want to appear for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Various Post Recruitment exam can download the admit card when released from the official website of NMMC at nmmc.gov.in. NMMC Hall Ticket 2025: How, where to check admit card for various posts when released

The written examination will be held on July 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2025. As per the official notice, the hall tickets for the eligible candidates will be made available on the website at least 7 days before the examination.

The official notice reads, "Hall tickets of the candidates eligible for the examination will be made available on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation website www.nmmc.gov.in at least 7 days before the examination. The concerned candidates should download their hall ticket from the said website."

NMMC Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NMMC at nmmc.gov.in.

2. Click on NMMC Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Direct Service Recruitment – ​​2025, 668 posts will be recruited for direct service in a total of 30 cadres. The registration process was started on March 28 and concluded on May 19, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMMC.