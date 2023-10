No change in final answer key of Assistant Engineer exam after review, says BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that no changes have been made to the final model answer keys for the Assistant Engineer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination which was displayed on September 30. BPSC announces no changes to final answer keys for Assistant Engineer exam

The commission conducted the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination for six subjects, General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science and Civil Engineering Paper IV.

The commission released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Engineering examination on November 21, 2022, and on August 14, 2023. Objections were invited from the candidates and the final answer key was released on September 30. After reviewing the objections applications received from the candidates by the subject expert, no changes have been made to the final answer key which was released on September 30.

