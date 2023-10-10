News / Education / Competitive Exams / No change in final answer key of Assistant Engineer exam after review, says BPSC

No change in final answer key of Assistant Engineer exam after review, says BPSC

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 07:30 PM IST

BPSC announces no changes to final answer keys for Assistant Engineer Written Competitive Examination.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that no changes have been made to the final model answer keys for the Assistant Engineer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination which was displayed on September 30.

The commission conducted the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination for six subjects, General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science and Civil Engineering Paper IV.

The commission released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Engineering examination on November 21, 2022, and on August 14, 2023. Objections were invited from the candidates and the final answer key was released on September 30. After reviewing the objections applications received from the candidates by the subject expert, no changes have been made to the final answer key which was released on September 30.

Notification here

