NTA extends registration date for CMAT, GPAT 2023, apply till March 13

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for CMAT, GPAT 2023. The registration date has been extended till March 13, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test and Common Management Admission Test was till March 6, 2023. The correction window for both the examination as per the revised schedule will open on March 14 and will close on March 16, 2023. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CMAT, GPAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of CMAT or GPAT.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit card download date and exam date will be announced later. The duration of the test is 3 hours and language is English. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CMAT, GPAT.

Extended date notice for CMAT

Extended date notice for GPAT