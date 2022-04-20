NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

National Testing Agency has released NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2022 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2022 in CBT mode in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam question papers will comprise of multiple choice questions. A total of 160 questions will be asked out of which 120 questions will have to be attempted. The total marks is 240.

Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit Card 2022</strong>

NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA GAT-B/ BET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details- application form number and date of birth.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.