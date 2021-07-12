NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration for May session exam closes today

JEE Main 2021: The option to register for JEE Main May session exam will close today at 12.50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main exam from July 27 to August 2. This exam along with the April session of JEE Main was postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the country. Candidates who had applied earlier for these sessions can also edit or modify their application forms now.

The postponed April session of JEE main will be held from July 20 to 25. The JEE main admit cards are expected this week.

JEE Main 2021 May session exam: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or else directly go to JEE Main portal jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main May session exam application form

Enter the personal details

Submit the details

Apply for JEE Main May session exam

The NTA also allows candidates to withdraw their candidature from the exam during this time period.