NTA JEE Main session 1 admit card out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:51 PM IST

NTAJEE Main Session 1 hall ticket released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for the session 1 examination. Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 hall ticket from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For more updated follow the JEE Main live blog.

The JEE Main session 1 examination will be conducted on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination will be held in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India.

JEE Main 2023 session 1: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023)”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

