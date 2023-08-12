Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Important notice on reservation policy, negative marking released

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Important notice on reservation policy, negative marking released

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 11:28 AM IST

Important notice on reservation policy, negative markings for NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023 released. Details here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice on NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023. The important notice has been released regarding changes in reservation policy, negative marking and other details.

As per the corrigendum released by NTA, reservation policy as issued by the participating universities will be followed and candidates will have to read it thoroughly. The subjects in the common section, commerce/ finance, art and culture and humanities will be bilingual- English and Hindi both. The science subjects will be conducted in English only.

The language tests will be conducted in respective languages only except for linguistics, modern Indian language and literary studies. No negative marking will be done in the entrance test. Lastly, the candidates who have already applied for the examination can change their subjects during correction window.

The registration process was started on August 9 and will end on September 8, 2023. The correction window will open on September 9 and will close on September 11, 2023. The admit card will be released 3 days before the actual date of the examination.

The exam duration is for 180 minutes. The question paper will have two sections- Section 1 will be research methodology and section 2 will be subject specific. Each Question paper will have 100 MCQ Questions in English only except Languages. All the questions asked in the question paper will be compulsory. A Candidate can choose a maximum of three courses, subject to one course in a slot as per the timetable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA Ph.D.

