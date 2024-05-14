NTA reschedules May 15 CUET-UG exams in Delhi to May 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the common university entrance tests for undergraduate admissions or CUET-UG, scheduled for Wednesday in centers across Delhi, to May 29, whereas the exams will be conducted as per the schedule in all other centers across the country and abroad, the agency announced on Tuesday. The third edition of CUET-UG, the country’s largest test, which will be conducted in hybrid mode for the first time. (Representative Image)

The third edition of the country’s largest test, which will be conducted in hybrid mode for the first time, is set to begin on Wednesday. The exams of four subjects, including Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test, are scheduled for Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A day ahead of the examinations to begin, the testing agency announced that due to “unavoidable reasons” the exams which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in centers across Delhi only.

“The examination will now be held on 29 of May 2024. The revised Admit Cards will be issued for candidates appearing in centers across Delhi,” the agency said.

However, the examination will be conducted as per the schedule in all other cities across the country including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, and abroad.

“Further examinations scheduled on other dates at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled,” the NTA announced.

For the first time this year, the test for 15 subjects with the most registrations will be conducted in offline mode, while for the rest will be computer-based.

Each test will be conducted in one shift or one day unlike the last two editions of CUET when tests in the same subject were conducted over different days in different shifts. 1.34million students have registered for the exam this year. The offline tests will be conducted first between May 15 and May 19, and after that, computer-based tests for other subjects will be conducted between May 21 and May 24.

Tests in pen and paper mode using the optical mark recognition (OMR) format will be conducted for subjects with high registration including Chemistry, Biology, English, General test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science and Sociology.