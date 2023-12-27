NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Correction window opens today at exams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 on December 27, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form for Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 can do it through the official website of NTA exam at exams.nta.ac.in. NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Correction window opens today

The correction window will open today, December 27 and will close on December 29, 2023. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the official notice, since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

Candidates will be allowed to change any two of the following fields- candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, husband’s name and date of birth. Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields- B. Sc Nursing/PB BSc Nursing details, M. Sc Nursing details and Experience. The only one-time correction will be allowed to the candidate i.e. once the corrections are done and submitted, the form shall be frozen.

The CBT mode examination will be conducted on January 14, 2024, and the admit card for the same will be released on the first week of January 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA exams.

Official Notice here