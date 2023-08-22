National Testing Agency has released NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates on August 22, 2023. The exam dates have been released for January and July, 2023 Semester. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released at nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-10) January semester 2023 will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 and Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-11) July semester will be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023.

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates: How to download notice

To download the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SWAYAM conducts on-line certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer in the MCQ sections. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here