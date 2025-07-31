Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates out at nta.ac.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 02:33 pm IST

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates have been released. The official notice can be checked here. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates. The examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam dates on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The courses hosted by SWAYAM are in 4 quadrants as mentioned below:-

(1) Video lecture

(2) Reading material that canbe downloaded and printed

(3) Self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes

(4) To clear the doubts, an online discussion forum

These major steps have been taken to enrich the learning experience by using audio-video and multi-media technology.

To download the exam dates notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Click on NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can contact NTA Help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write at swayam@nta.ac.in for any query.

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and which seek to bridge the digital divide for students.

Candidates to check official website for latest updates and announcements for SWAYAM courses.

