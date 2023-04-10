The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration window for the National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2023 would reopen on April 11. The last date to apply for the exam is April 13. Interested candidates can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA to reopen NEET UG 2023 registration window on April 11(HT file)

“Meanwhile, representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) – 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons”, reads the official website.

Candidates can check the notification here.

The deadline for the submission of the applictaion fee is April 13 till 11: 59 pm. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 is to be conducted on May 7 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. NEET UG 2023 examination will be conducted in 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.