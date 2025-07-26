NTET Answer Key 2025; Last date to submit objections today at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the window to challenge the provisional answer key of NTET 2025 on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/. NTET Answer Key 2025; Submit objections at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ by July 26, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

The link to submit objections will close at 11:50 PM on July 26, 2025.

Candidates must note here that to challenge the answer key, they will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The payment of the processing fee can be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Notably, the NTA had released the NTET Answer Key 2025 on July 24, 2025. The NTA had conducted the NTET 2025 exam on July 17, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NTET 2025: How to challenge the answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the NTET answer key 2025:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Click Here For Answer Key Challenge’ Enter the credentials to log in, and submit. Click the 'View/Challenge Answer Key' button. Challenge the answer key as desired, and submit the supporting document. Save claim and make the fee payment. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA NTET.