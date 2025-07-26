Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
UPSC CAPF ACs exam admit card released, direct link

HT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2025 10:58 am IST

This recruitment exam is for 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) vacancies at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the CAPF ACs Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can download the document from upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF ACs exam admit card released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: UPSC aspirant caught using unfair means during govt job exam, barred for 3 years

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

Total: 357 vacancies

UPSC CAPF ACs admit card download link

The exam will be held on August 3, in two shifts. The General Ability and Intelligence (Objective) paper will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon, and the General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional) paper will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Also read: UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main written result announced at upsc.gov.in, direct link

The General Ability and Intelligence exam paper will carry 250 marks. The question paper will be in English and Hindi and have multiple-choices.

Paper 2, or the General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension paper, will carry 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed the option of writing the essay component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components, and other communications/language skills will be English only.

How to download UPSC CAPF ACs admit card

  1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  2. Open the what's new section
  3. Tap on the CAPF ACs admit card download link
  4. Provide the requested information on the login window
  5. Submit and download the admit card.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Interview/Personality Test and Medical Standards Test in the next stage of the selection process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Exam and College Guide
