UPSC CAPF ACs 2025 exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the CAPF ACs Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can check the schedule on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF ACs 2025 exam timetable is available at upsc.gov.in. The schedule is given here.

As per the official notice, the UPSC CAPF ACs Exam 2025 will be conducted on August 3, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts. The General ability and Intelligence (Objective) paper will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon, and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional) paper will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Also read: PTET Result 2025 declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, here's how to check

Notably, the recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 357 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (ACs). The details are as follows:

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

Total: 357 vacancies

Also read: PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC CAF ACs Admit cards will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date at upsconline.gov.in.

Of the two papers, General Ability and Intelligence will carry 250 marks. The questions in this paper will be of objective (multiple answers) type in which the questions will be set in English and Hindi.

Paper 2 or General Studies, Essay and Comprehension will carry 200 marks, wherein candidates will be allowed the option of writing the essay component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components and other communications/language skills will be English only.

Also read: IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration underway at ibps.in, check eligibility, pay scale and more

What next after written exam

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Interview/Personality Test and Medical Standards Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.