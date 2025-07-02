Vardhan Mahaveer Open - University has declared Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) Result 2025 on its official website today, July 2, 2025. The result is announced for 2 and 4 year integrated courses. PTET Result 2025 declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, here's how to check

Candidates who have appeared for B.A. B.Ed./ B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.Ed. courses can check and download their results, which are available on PTET's official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

PTET Result 2025: B.A, B.Ed results declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link to check here

With the results, the revised final key for both courses has also been released for candidates to compare their scores efficiently.

PTET Result 2025: Login credentials required

Candidates will need these details to download their results:-

● Roll number

● Date of birth

PTET Result 2025: How to check

● Go on official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in

● On homepage, click on the link ‘PTET Result 2025’

● Choose 2 year or 4 year course link further

● Enter your login credentials

● Submit and check the result

● Download and keep a hard copy for future references

The PTET exams for 2nd year B.Ed. and 4th year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. was held on June 15, 2025 in 41 districts of Rajasthan in single day shift from 11AM to 2PM.

The Provisional answer Key was released on June 9, 2025 and the objection window remained open till June 21, 2025 for candidates to challenge questions. Candidates to visit official website for further details.