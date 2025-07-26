SSC declares final results of Combined Hindi Translators Exam at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final exam results of Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC has declared the final results of Combined Hindi Translators Exam at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 272 candidates have provisionally qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. the SSC notice informed.

The official notice reads, “Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.”

It may be mentioned here that the result of Paper 1 was released on February 14, 2025, wherein a total of 2,146 candidates were shortlisted to take the Paper 2 exam conducted on March 29, 2025.

Candidates who appeared in Paper 2 of the examination were asked to enter the option cum preference form from June 9 to June 14, 2025.

A total of 1736 candidates submitted their Option-cum Preference online, and were considered for further selection process.

What's next for qualified candidates

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the final result will now go through the Document Verification and Appointment formalities which will be undertaken by the Allocated Department.

The SSC stated that if a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from the declaration of final result, he/she must communicate immediately with the concerned User Department.

Further it added that no correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

In addition, no Reserve List/ Waiting List will be prepared by the Commission, and unfilled vacancies in the final result and vacancies arising out of non-joining of shortlisted candidates will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s) of recruitment by the concerned Departments/Organisations, the SSC stated.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.