IGNOU makes landmark move, appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as its first-ever woman Vice Chancellor

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has appointed Prof. Uma Kanjilal as its Vice Chancellor, the first woman to hold the prestigious position in the University's history. Prof. Uma Kanjilal has been appointed IGNOU's first ever woman Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Kanjilal, who has been serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor since July 25, 2024, has over 36 years of distinguished service in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system.

She has a rich experience of academic leadership, digital innovation, and institutional knowledge to the helm of one of the world’s largest open universities, a press statement informed.

Prof. Kanjilal had also served as Pro Vice Chancellor from March 2021 to July 2024. Her other leadership roles include Director of Centre for Online Education from 2019 to 2021, Director of Inter-University Consortium for Technology Enabled Flexible Education from 2016 to 2019, Director of Advanced Centre for Informatics and Innovative Learning from 2012 to 2013, Director of School of Social Sciences from 2007 to 2010, and University Librarian from 2004 to 2006.

In addition, she has also served as the Professor of Library and Information Science since 2003, and is nationally recognized for her expertise in e-learning, ICT in libraries, digital libraries, and multimedia courseware development.

She is currently the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, flagship digital education initiatives of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Prof Kanjilal's global contributions include a Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (1999–2000), consultancy for the Commonwealth of Learning, and digital education work for UNRWA in Jordan.

She has also received multiple accolades including the Manthan Award for e-Education, an Australia-India Council Grant, and a DANIDA Fellowship.

Prof. Kanjilal has played a vital role in expanding IGNOU’s digital infrastructure and online education offerings.

IGNOU stated that her leadership as the Principal Investigator of the National Virtual Library of India Project, and her current role as Coordinator of Project Management Unit under NMEICT Phase-III reflect her deep commitment to digital empowerment in education.