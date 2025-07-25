SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download hall tickets here

State Bank of India has released the admit card for the SBI PO prelims examination 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam can download their exam call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

The admit cards can be downloaded until August 5, 2025.

Notably, the SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025. The results will be declared in August/September.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO mains exam 2025 which will be conducted in September. The admit cards for the mains exam will released on the official website in August or September.

The results are expected to be out in September or October. The psychometric test, interview, and group Exercises are set to be conducted in October or November.

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment drive is being conducted by SBI to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to dowload

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SBI PO prelims admit card 2025:

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the careers tab, and then on the current openings section.

3. Click on the link to download the SBI Probationary Officers Prelims Admit Card.

4. Enter your details to log in, and submit.

5. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.