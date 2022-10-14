OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result releasing toady at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2022 seat allotment result today, October 14, 2022. OAMDC 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Candidates have to report at allotted college on October 15 and classes will commence from October 15.

To check the OAMDC 2022 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Key in your log in credentials and “Login”.

Now, freeze the allotted OAMDC 2022 seat .

Pay the application fee to lock the seat.

Take print out for future reference.