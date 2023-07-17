Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the examination schedule for the post of ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022. The admit card will be released on July 21. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in. Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam schedule released at ossc.gov.in(HIndustan Times)

Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their user id and password.

Examination schedule ATO (Degree/Diploma) July 26 ATO (ITI) Engineering Trade July 27 ATO (ITI) COPA Trade July 28 ATO (ITI) Bakery & Confectionary trade July 30 ATO (ITI) Dress-making trade July 31 ATO (ITI) Sewing technology August 1

Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.