Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam schedule released at ossc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam schedule for ATO posts. Admit cards will be released on July 21 and can be downloaded from ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the examination schedule for the post of ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022. The admit card will be released on July 21. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their user id and password.

Examination schedule

ATO (Degree/Diploma)July 26
ATO (ITI) Engineering TradeJuly 27
ATO (ITI) COPA TradeJuly 28
ATO (ITI) Bakery & Confectionary tradeJuly 30
ATO (ITI) Dress-making tradeJuly 31
ATO (ITI) Sewing technologyAugust 1

Odisha ATO(Diploma/Degree) and ATO(ITI) exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

