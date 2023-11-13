close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha OMAS admit card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Odisha OMAS admit card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 12:51 PM IST

OPSC releases admit card for Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Exam 2021.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Examination 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their PPSAN No and Date of Birth.

Download Odisha OMAS 2023 admit card from official website
Download Odisha OMAS 2023 admit card from official website

The Odisha OMAS 2023 examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 19 from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 3: 30 pm.

Direct link to download PMAS admit card 2023

Odisha OMAS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Examination-2021 (Advt. No. 06 of 2022-23)”

Key in your login details

Download the OMAS admit card 2023

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
© 2023 HindustanTimes
