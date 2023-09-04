OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card out at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link
Odisha Public Service Commission releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment. Exam on September 10.
Odisha Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) today, September 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.
The Written examination for the post of Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) will be held on September 10. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Direct link to download admit card
OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers (Advt. No. 18 of 2022-23)”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.
