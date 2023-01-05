OPSC Civil Service Main Exam 2021 dates released at opsc.gov.in, check schedule

Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC Civil Service Main Exam 2021 dates. The exam dates for Main examination have been released on the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023 except March 7 and 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card for the same will be available to the candidates on the official site of OPSC shortly.

As per the official notice, the candidates, who have qualified and called for personality test of Civil Services Main Exam 2022 of UPSCC and if their date of Personality test is overlapping with aforementioned programme of Odisha Civil Services Exam 2021, may represent along with the copy of call letter of personality test of civil services of UPSC by January 9, 2023 to this office through E-mail ID for rescheduling of the written exam at the end.

Official Notice Here