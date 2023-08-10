Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Civil Service Examination can download the answer key through the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

Along with the answer key, the cut off marks have also been released by the Commission. The cut off marks for unreserved male and female candidates is 1201. For SC male candidates is 1099 and female candidates is 1098 and ST male candidates is 978 and female is 977.

OPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the cut off marks and answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on October 16, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.