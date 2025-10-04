Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

The Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will be held on October 12, 2025 in the six zones- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. All the candidates belonging to PwD category will be given 40 minutes extra in each Sitting i.e. 10.00 A.M. to 12.40 P.M. & 1.30 P.M. to 4.10 P.M.

The prelims exam will comprise of 2 compulsory papers of objective types (multiple choice questions) carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in the subjects). The Paper I and II will have 200 marks.

There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking shall be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate and not so appropriate answer for such questions. There shall be four alternatives for the answers to every questions. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question shall be deducted as penalty.

Direct link to download OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.