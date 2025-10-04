Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

    OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:29 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

    OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here
    OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

    The Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will be held on October 12, 2025 in the six zones- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. All the candidates belonging to PwD category will be given 40 minutes extra in each Sitting i.e. 10.00 A.M. to 12.40 P.M. & 1.30 P.M. to 4.10 P.M.

    The prelims exam will comprise of 2 compulsory papers of objective types (multiple choice questions) carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in the subjects). The Paper I and II will have 200 marks.

    There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking shall be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate and not so appropriate answer for such questions. There shall be four alternatives for the answers to every questions. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question shall be deducted as penalty.

    Direct link to download OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025

    OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

    To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At Opsc.gov.in, Download Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes