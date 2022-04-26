OPSC OJS Mains 2022 exam schedule released at opsc.gov.in, details here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021 examination. According to the notification, the exam will be held from June 5 to 8 in three zones: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Candidates who will take the OPSC OJS Main exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

A total of 864 candidates have been declared qualified to take the Main Exam.

OPSC OJS Main Exam Schedule June 5 Paper 1 ( General English) 9: 30 am to 12 noon Paper II (Procedural Laws)

2.00 PM to 4.30 PM Optional Papers

9.30 AM to 12.30 PM Optional Papers

2.00 PM to 5.00 PM June 6 Law of Crime and Law of Torts Jurisprudence and Constitution of India June 7 Law of Property Personal Law June 8 Law of Contract

OPSC OJS Mains Selection Process: The OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to the Civil Judge cadre through a competitive exam that will include a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview/personality test.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.