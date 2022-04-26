Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC OJS Mains 2022 exam schedule released at opsc.gov.in, details here
  • The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021 examination.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 07:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services Mains 2021 examination. According to the notification, the exam will be held from June 5 to 8 in three zones: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Candidates who will take the OPSC OJS Main exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

A total of 864 candidates have been declared qualified to take the Main Exam.

OPSC OJS Main Exam Schedule

June 5

Paper 1 ( General English)

9: 30 am to 12 noon

Paper II (Procedural Laws)
2.00 PM to 4.30 PM
 Optional Papers 
9.30 AM to 12.30 PM		Optional Papers
2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
June 6Law of Crime and Law of TortsJurisprudence and Constitution of India
June 7Law of PropertyPersonal Law
June 8Law of Contract 

OPSC OJS Mains Selection Process: The OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to the Civil Judge cadre through a competitive exam that will include a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview/personality test.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

