OPSC Public Prosecutor exam admit card releasing on August 21, know how to download

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the admit card for the Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 tomorrow, August 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in. OPSC Public Prosecutor exam admit card releasing on August 21(HT Photo)

The Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 26 and 27 at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack.

The paper I will be held on August 26 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper III will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on August 27.

OPSC Public Prosecutor admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Log in using your application details

OPSC Public Prosecutor exam hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON