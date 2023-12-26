OPSC SO admit card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Statistical Officer today, December 26. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at opsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their PPSAN No and Date of Birth. OPSC SO admit card 2023 released, download now

The OPSC SO examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 31 in two sessions Paper I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

OPSC SO admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Statistical Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2023-24)"

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.