OSSC CGL 2022 registration date postponed apply from November 14, schedule here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the registration date for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Candidates now will be able to fill the application from November 14 till December 13. The detailed notification is available on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. The registration date has been postponed because OSSC has added new vacancies.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 963 vacancies of Group B, C posts in different offices. The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years.

OSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply online link

Fill the application form upload documents

Take print out for future reference.

