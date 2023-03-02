OSSC TGT admit card 2023 out for Arts, PCM and CBZ posts at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for prelim exams for the posts of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ)) under the Regular Teacher-2022 recruitment. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC TGT prelim exam for Arts, Science (PCM), and Science (CBZ) will be conducted from March 10 to March 13.

Direct link to download the admit card

OSSC Regular Teacher admits card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admission Letter for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department”.

Key in your login details

The OSSC TGT admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.