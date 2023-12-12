Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has started the registration process for OSSTET 2023 on December 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET 2023: Registration begins at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is till December 22, 2023 and candidates can deposit the fee till December 21, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be able to read and write in Odia. He/ she must have passed HSC Examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or an equivalent examination conducted by any other State Board or Central Board (like CBSE, ICSE) with Odia as a language subject i.e. First/ Second or Third Language.

Examination Pattern

The OSSTET will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The Duration of the Test in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one is correct. The minimum pass mark in each paper is 45% (68 marks out of 150). A person securing 45% or more in each paper shall be considered to have qualified OSSTET. In case of SC/ ST/ PH/ SEBC candidates the minimum pass mark shall be 35% (53 marks out of 150).

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹600/- per candidate for General and SEBC and ₹400/- for SC and ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.

Direct link to apply for OSSTET 2023