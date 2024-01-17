Patents and Designs Recruitment exams 2023: NTA releases exam city intimation slip for Mains Examination, link below

The National Testing Agency or the NTA has released the exam city intimation slip for the Patents and Designs Recruitment examinations Phase 2, that is the Mains Examination. As per the official notification of the NTA, candidates are required to check and download their Examination City Intimation slip of Mains Examination by using their application number and date of birth from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ and https://nta.ac.in/ with effect from 15 January and go through the instructions. The NTA has released exam city intimation slip for Patents and Designs Recruitment Mains Examination.(HT Photo)

Notably, the NTA conducted the Preliminary Exam (Phase 1) in the Patent Office at 260 Centres located in 103 cities throughout the country on December 21, 2023. Approximately 89,657 candidates appeared in the examination. As such, those who have qualified for the Preliminary Exam (Phase 1) will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination (Paper I and Paper II) scheduled to be held in two shifts on January 25. While the Mains Paper I will be conducted in the Computer-Based mode in the first shift, Paper II will be a descriptive test in 14 different subjects and conducted in the second shift.

In its notification, the NTA further mentioned that the exam city intimation slip should not be regarded as the admit card for the examination. The Admit Card of Recruitment shall be issued later said the NTA in the official notification.

