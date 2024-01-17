CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Chhattisgarh Open School 10th, 12th timetables released, check here

Chhattisgarh State Open School has released CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the board examination can check the Chhattisgarh Open School 10th, 12th timetables on the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in. CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Chhattisgarh Open School timetables out(File photo)

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 board examination will begin on March 11 and will end on April 3, 2024. Class 12 board examination will begin on March 9 and will end on April 6, 2024. The board examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet

CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in.

Click on CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the datesheets for 10th, 12th.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the datesheet, the practical examination should be concluded by April 6, 2024, in the state. High school practical examination can be taken on the day of Higher Secondary theory examination and Higher Secondary practical examination can be taken on the day of High school theory examination. Students should get information about the date and time of practical examination by contacting their examination centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGSOS.