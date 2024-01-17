ICSI recruitment 2024: Apply for CRC Executives posts

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the CRC Executive posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 31. Interested candidates can submit the online application through the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI recruitment drive to fill 30 vacancies for CRC Executives

The tenure for the position will be initially for a period of one year. The contract period may be extended yearly to two more years based on the performance and the requirements.

ICSI recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies.

ICSI recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 31 years.

ICSI recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should be members of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

ICSI CRC Executives posts 2024: How to apply

Visit the recruitment website at www.icsi.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Advertisement for CRC Executives (on contract) at Manesar.”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the recruitment link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

