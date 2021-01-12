Preparation strategies for CLAT 2021 amid the COVID era





A degree in law has got huge popularity for many decades, and the reason which makes it a favorable choice for students is primarily that the course is neutral to all the streams whether commerce or engineering. Further, it has huge scope in terms of career and respect in society. Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is an exam to get admission to the top National Law Universities of the country. As, cracking this competitive exam requires a lot of focus along with determination and perseverance, dedicated candidates aiming to choose law as a career, this is the right time to kick start their preparations.

The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 13th June 2021. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem. Preparing for law demands a lot of focus along with determination and perseverance to crack the beast-like entrance exams for the most reputed law colleges in India. Many aspirants lose the chances of fulfilling their dreams assuming the journey frivolously.

Hence the prerequisite hard work required to crack the exam is well evident. Studying at the 11th hour is never a fruitful exercise, it does not fetch the students much benefit, but if they make it a regular routine to prepare for a paper which is a multiple-choice question based exam with a disciplined outlook, they are sure to achieve their goals. It’s always good to have a path and vision from an early age.

Primarily it is important to understand the format and sections of the exam paper, which contains the following sections –

a) Legal Aptitude: Being the most important section this also happens to be the deciding sections in case of a tie break. The section is passage-based consisting of questions on legal knowledge and terminologies and requires a lot of reading. The candidates should be well versed with the recent happenings in the Legal world.

b) General Knowledge and Current affairs – This is another passage-based section with questions covering Culture, World Affairs, and Current Affairs. Reading newspapers regularly is the most relevant and appropriate thing to ace in this section. The pattern shows that most of the questions have been put up from certain newspaper articles and editorials.

c) English (Comprehension and Grammar Based) - The section has reading comprehension which includes questions on grammar and vocabulary. The passages are medium to small in length and require a deep understanding of the text. The questions are more inference based.

d) Logical Reasoning - This section has passages on critical reasoning and complex arrangement. Critical reasoning demands good comprehension ability and critical thinking ability. The questions on assumptions, strengthening and weakening arguments, conclusions require a lot of practice.

e) Elementary Mathematics - The questions will cover Data interpretation which covers sub-topics such as Ratio Proportion, Average, Percentage, Profit and Loss, and Mixture Allegations. The section includes short sets of facts, graphs, or other diagrammatic representations.

The following expert tips will certainly guide any law aspirant in their journey of achieving their goal –

1. Strategical Planning – Strategical planning helps in prioritizing the subjects and topics requiring more attention than the others as per the learning style of each individual. While this includes preparing for class XII as well, dedicating only three hours a day (classes and self-study) for CLAT and the remaining time can be utilized for Class XII.

2. Effective time management – As the objective of the aptitude test is to check the articulate thinking, it is not advisable to compulsorily attempt all the questions. Instead one should focus on maximizing the scores by attempting known questions. In fact, sometimes this urge to attempt all the questions can bring your accuracy level down drastically under timing pressure.

3. Regular Practice and mock test- Any entrance exam preparation requires regular practice. An aspirant should target to attempt the questions with 80-90% accuracy. When you practice, you must try to identify the question types within each section that you are good at, and those that you are not good at. This will help you save time on the actual exam. Current Affairs are always a make-or-break section for anyone. Students should also attempt mock tests.

Don’t be skeptical! It is important for a person to have self-belief. Self-motivation helps in developing a perspective and reaching the set goals effectively. Since the pattern is more reading based, normally, students are not able to complete the paper. Therefore, they feel demotivated and leave preparation midway. Regular intervals in your daily schedule where you take out time for yourself will help you achieve success.

(Author Amandeep Rajgotra is a National Head of LAW, PRATHAM Test Prep. Views expressed here personal.)