IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Preparation strategies for CLAT 2021 amid the COVID era
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
competitive exams

Preparation strategies for CLAT 2021 amid the COVID era

  • The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 13th June 2021. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem.
READ FULL STORY
, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 PM IST


A degree in law has got huge popularity for many decades, and the reason which makes it a favorable choice for students is primarily that the course is neutral to all the streams whether commerce or engineering. Further, it has huge scope in terms of career and respect in society. Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is an exam to get admission to the top National Law Universities of the country. As, cracking this competitive exam requires a lot of focus along with determination and perseverance, dedicated candidates aiming to choose law as a career, this is the right time to kick start their preparations.

The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 13th June 2021. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem. Preparing for law demands a lot of focus along with determination and perseverance to crack the beast-like entrance exams for the most reputed law colleges in India. Many aspirants lose the chances of fulfilling their dreams assuming the journey frivolously.

Hence the prerequisite hard work required to crack the exam is well evident. Studying at the 11th hour is never a fruitful exercise, it does not fetch the students much benefit, but if they make it a regular routine to prepare for a paper which is a multiple-choice question based exam with a disciplined outlook, they are sure to achieve their goals. It’s always good to have a path and vision from an early age.

Primarily it is important to understand the format and sections of the exam paper, which contains the following sections –

a) Legal Aptitude: Being the most important section this also happens to be the deciding sections in case of a tie break. The section is passage-based consisting of questions on legal knowledge and terminologies and requires a lot of reading. The candidates should be well versed with the recent happenings in the Legal world.

b) General Knowledge and Current affairs – This is another passage-based section with questions covering Culture, World Affairs, and Current Affairs. Reading newspapers regularly is the most relevant and appropriate thing to ace in this section. The pattern shows that most of the questions have been put up from certain newspaper articles and editorials.

c) English (Comprehension and Grammar Based) - The section has reading comprehension which includes questions on grammar and vocabulary. The passages are medium to small in length and require a deep understanding of the text. The questions are more inference based.

d) Logical Reasoning - This section has passages on critical reasoning and complex arrangement. Critical reasoning demands good comprehension ability and critical thinking ability. The questions on assumptions, strengthening and weakening arguments, conclusions require a lot of practice.

e) Elementary Mathematics - The questions will cover Data interpretation which covers sub-topics such as Ratio Proportion, Average, Percentage, Profit and Loss, and Mixture Allegations. The section includes short sets of facts, graphs, or other diagrammatic representations.

The following expert tips will certainly guide any law aspirant in their journey of achieving their goal –

1. Strategical Planning – Strategical planning helps in prioritizing the subjects and topics requiring more attention than the others as per the learning style of each individual. While this includes preparing for class XII as well, dedicating only three hours a day (classes and self-study) for CLAT and the remaining time can be utilized for Class XII.

2. Effective time management – As the objective of the aptitude test is to check the articulate thinking, it is not advisable to compulsorily attempt all the questions. Instead one should focus on maximizing the scores by attempting known questions. In fact, sometimes this urge to attempt all the questions can bring your accuracy level down drastically under timing pressure.

3. Regular Practice and mock test- Any entrance exam preparation requires regular practice. An aspirant should target to attempt the questions with 80-90% accuracy. When you practice, you must try to identify the question types within each section that you are good at, and those that you are not good at. This will help you save time on the actual exam. Current Affairs are always a make-or-break section for anyone. Students should also attempt mock tests.

Don’t be skeptical! It is important for a person to have self-belief. Self-motivation helps in developing a perspective and reaching the set goals effectively. Since the pattern is more reading based, normally, students are not able to complete the paper. Therefore, they feel demotivated and leave preparation midway. Regular intervals in your daily schedule where you take out time for yourself will help you achieve success.

(Author Amandeep Rajgotra is a National Head of LAW, PRATHAM Test Prep. Views expressed here personal.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat exam covid time
app
Close
e-paper
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Officer's Scale- I result declared at ibps.in

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday declared the RRB Officers Scale - I result 2020 on its official website- ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

SSC JE final results 2018 declared, check names of selected candidates here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • SSC JE 2018 final result: SSC has announced final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity, Surveying, and Contracts) exam 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
competitive exams

AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
competitive exams

IISc JAM admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:51 AM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
competitive exams

AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE Admit Card 2021 released
GATE Admit Card 2021 released
competitive exams

GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 for IIT admission to be held on July 3

By Nandini | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on July 3, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMU entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab)
AMU entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

AMU entrance exam results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST
AMU entrance exam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AMU entrance exam 2020 can check their results online at amucontrollerexams.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:16 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission on January 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in
NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in
competitive exams

NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:09 AM IST
NEET MDS Result 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) on Thursday declared the NEET-MDS result 2021 on its official website- natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery can check their results online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational photo.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Representational photo.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
competitive exams

Can NEET be held online twice a year: NTA to health ministry

By Amandeep Shukla | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The NEET is presently held once annually. This year, 1.3 million took the exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC prelims exam.(PTI file)
BPSC prelims exam.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

By HT Correspondent | Aurangabad
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the education ministry is monitoring the pandemic situation, which has disrupted the academic session this year.(PTI)
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the education ministry is monitoring the pandemic situation, which has disrupted the academic session this year.(PTI)
competitive exams

Multiple JEE (Main) in a year could be possible

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 06:44 AM IST
Pokhriyal said the dates for board exams, JEE and NEET will be announced well in advance in 2021 so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students attempting entrance exams during the pandemic have had to face quite a few challenges right from the overwhelming lockdown to travelling safe to the examination centre, and the postponement of exam dates. But, Tushar Sethi, who is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag AIR 10th rank in JEE Mains, didn’t see these factors as obstacles.(PTI / Representative image)
Students attempting entrance exams during the pandemic have had to face quite a few challenges right from the overwhelming lockdown to travelling safe to the examination centre, and the postponement of exam dates. But, Tushar Sethi, who is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag AIR 10th rank in JEE Mains, didn’t see these factors as obstacles.(PTI / Representative image)
competitive exams

JEE 100 percentile scorer Delhi-based boy says: Belief in myself was my biggest motivator

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 22, 2020 04:21 PM IST
Tushar Sethi is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag the all India 10th rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP