PSCB admit cards for clerks and other post exams released at pscb.in

PSCB admit cards 2021 released The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd (PSCB) has released the admit cards for exams to recruit clerk-cum-data entry operator, manager, steno typist, information technology officer and senior manager. Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card from the official website of PSCB at pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule, the PSCB recruitment examinations 2021 are scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29. The exams for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno typist will be conducted on August 28, while the exam for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on August 29, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 856 vacancies. Out of the total, 739 seats are for clerk-cum-data entry operators, while 40 seats are for senior managers, 60 posts are for managers, 7 seats are for ITOs and 10 seats are for steno-typists.

Direct link to download PSCB admit cards 2021

Steps to download PSCB admit cards 2021:

Visit official website of PSCB at pscb.in.

Click on 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.

Click on 'RECRUITMENT 2021' section.

A new page will display on the screen.

Click on 'Log-in' section.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.