PSSSB admit card 2021 for veterinary inspector exam: Direct link

PSSSB admit card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for exam to recruit veterinary inspectors. Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned post can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB veterinary inspector exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 21.

Direct link to download PSSSB veterinary inspector exam admit card https://rollno.pau-apms.in/

How to download PSSSB admit card for veterinary inspector examination 2021:

Visit official website of PSSSB at www.sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "17-08-2021 - CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.14/2021-veterinary Inspector Exam to be held on 21/08/2021 !!NEW!" under 'current news' section.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on "Download Admit Card" link

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.