PSTET Answer Key 2024 out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, raise objections till December 15

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 11, 2024 09:36 AM IST

PSTET Answer Key 2024 released. The objection window will close on December 15, 2024.

Punjab School Education Board has released the PSTET Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional answer key through the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET Answer Key 2024 out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, raise objections till December 15

The Final Print and OMR & Answer Sheet is available on the official website. The objection window has opened and will close on December 15, 2024.

Direct link to download PSTET Answer Key 2024

Direct link to raise objections against PSTET Answer Key 2024

PSTET Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PSEB PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on PSTET 2024 admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PSTET result will likely be announced on January 1, 2025.

Punjab School Education Board conducted PSTET 2024 examination on December 1, 2024. The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test comprised two papers- Paper I and Paper 2. Paper I had questions about Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. A total of 150 questions was asked of 1 mark each and Paper 2 included questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Science, Social studies, Art and Craft, Physical Education, Home Science, Urdu, Music, Sanskrit, and any other teacher. A total of 150 questions was asked, each worth 1 mark. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB PSTET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
