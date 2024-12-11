UGC NET December 2024 registration date extended, apply till today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the UGC NET December 2024 registration dates. The registration dates have been extended till today, December 11, 2024 upto 11.59 pm. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 registration date extended, apply till today

As per the revised notice, the last date for submitting the examination fee has been extended until December 12 at 11:59 p.m. The correction window will open on December 13 and close on December 14, 2024.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected.

UGC NET December 2024: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for General/ Unreserved is ₹1150/-, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender. The application fee should be paid through SBI/ CANARA/ ICICI/ HDFC Bank/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The written examination will be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025. The UGC - NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.