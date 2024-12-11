Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 notification on December 11, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can check the notifications when released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 notification releasing today at upsc.gov.in

The registration for the NDA & NA and CDS I examinations 2025 will begin on December 11 and end on December 31, 2024. Both examinations will be held on April 13, 2025.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceeds for filling up the online application for the examination.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025: How to register

To apply for the examinations mentioned above, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 registration links available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, click on submit and login to the page.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

For CDS I: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

For NDA, NA I: Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.