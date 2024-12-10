IDBI Bank has released IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the online examination for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' (2025-26) - Generalist & Specialist posts can download the admit card through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025 out at idbibank.in, download link here

The admit card will be available on the website till December 15, 2024.

The Online Test for Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade “O” [Generalist and Specialist - Agri Asset Officer (AAO)] is scheduled on December 15, 2024 (Sunday) – Morning shift.

The question paper will comprise of 200 questions of 200 marks for Generalist posts. The examination duration is for 120 minutes. The question paper for Specialist posts will comprise of 260 questions of 260 marks. The time duration is 165 minutes. The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.