Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed exam date released, check here

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 date. The Pre. D.EI.Ed exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The official notice was shared by Department of Education, Rajasthan. The tweet reads, “Pre D.L. Ed. Determination of the date of examination, 2021. On August 31, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm at the designated centers in all the districts of the state with the compliance of the guidelines of Kovid-19.”

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 की तिथि का किया निर्धारण। 31 अगस्त को 2 pm से 5 pm तक राज्य के समस्त जिलों में निर्धारित केन्द्रों पर कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइंस की पालना के साथ आयोजित होगी परीक्षा। pic.twitter.com/aIOAIzfmVp — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 4, 2021

The registration process was started on June 9 and ended on July 29, 2021. The last date to edit application form is till August 2, 2021.

Rajasthan BSTC exam does not have any negative marking. The syllabus is divided into Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi. The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.